US Dept of Energy awards $54 million for microelectronics projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced nearly $54 million for 10 new projects to increase energy efficiency in microelectronics design and production.

The research will be led by DOE’s National Laboratories and include participation from academia and industry. The research will aim to increase energy efficiency and functionality while stimulating US-based innovation as the foundation for future domestic technology development and manufacturing. These projects are “co-design” microelectronics projects, involving multi-disciplinary collaboration that takes into account the interdependencies among materials, physics, architectures, and software.

https://www.energy.gov/articles/us-department-energy-announces-54-million-increase-energy-efficiency-microelectronics