UK's Vilicom deploys Mavenir for private LTE on windfarm

UK based wireless telecommunications provider, Vilicom is using the Mavenir's MAVair solution as a critical component in delivering UK’s first off-shore private LTE network for windfarm communications and connectivity.

The Vilicom network provides advanced communications and connectivity to sea vessels and workers operating inside the boundaries of the windfarm off the coast of Scotland. The connectivity also allows

Mavenir's MAVair family includes the flexible Open Virtualised RAN (Open vRAN) where the evolved RAN architecture, designed with cloud-native virtualisation techniques, enables the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage.



