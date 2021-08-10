TIP tackles Open Automated Frequency Coordination for 6 GHz Wi-Fi

Broadcom, Cisco, and Facebook have created a new Open Automated Frequency Coordination (Open AFC) Software Group within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) in order to accelerate the commercialization of 6 GHz Wi-Fi devices.

The group is developing a common reference open source software for an AFC system that can be used by unlicensed devices in the newly available 6 GHz band while ensuring incumbent services are protected.

Facebook already has proof of concept Open AFC system which protect 6 GHz incumbent operations. The prototype system will be contributed to the TIP community.





"The 6 GHz Wi-Fi momentum is unmistakable. In the year following the historic FCC ruling to open up the band for unlicensed access, we already have an entire ecosystem of Wi-Fi 6E devices delivering gigabit speeds indoors. As we work towards closing the digital divide and further realizing the value of the 6 GHz band, AFC-enabled standard power Wi-Fi operation becomes critical. As Wi-Fi 7 comes along, AFC will turbocharge the user experience by enabling over 60 times more power for reliable, low latency, and multi-gigabit wireless broadband both indoors and outdoors. With this vision in mind, Broadcom is excited to join hands with Cisco and Facebook to create the TIP Open AFC Software Group aimed at enabling a cost effective and scalable AFC system,” said Vijay Nagarajan, Vice President of Marketing, Wireless Communications & Connectivity Division, Broadcom.

“Bringing AFC technology to the TIP Open AFC Software Group is a huge milestone for the unlicensed spectrum community," said Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president for Facebook Connectivity. “We are excited to see the contributions and innovations by Open AFC and we look forward to celebrating the widespread adoption of the 6 GHz band, which will rapidly accelerate the performance and bandwidth of Wi-Fi networks around the world”.

David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP, said: “The industry is coming together to support 6 GHz for unlicensed use for Wi-Fi and TIP will be providing the forum to contribute to make this happen, supporting regulatory efforts by ensuring that AFC systems are developed under a common code base that is available to all industry stakeholders.”

https://telecominfraproject.com/open-afc/