Telxius activates Mistral along Latin America's Pacific coast





Telxius' new Mistral submarine cable, which runs along the Latin American Pacific coast, is now ready for service between Puerto San Jose (Guatemala) with Valparaiso (Chile) with additional landing points in Salinas (Ecuador), Lurin (Peru) and Arica (Chile).

Mistral spans approximately 7,300 km, and features six fibre pairs, 132 Tbps of potential capacity, and the lowest latency from Guatemala to Chile. It is the first subsea cable in the last 20 years to connect Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

“With the rapid rise in cloud adoption and an increasing demand for higher capacity, lower latency and higher availability, this next generation submarine cable is ready for service at a pivotal time,” remarked Mario Martín, Telxius CEO. “Mistral means that Telxius effectively contributes with the highest standards of service, reliability and security in the region, creating opportunities for businesses and communities across Latin America and optimizing digital services for society at large”.

The Mistral cable was named after the Latin American poet Lucila Godoy Alcayaga, otherwise known as Gabriela Mistral, who was the first Latin American woman to receive a Nobel prize. In addition to her celebrated contributions to the writing world, Mistral was an inspirational educator across Latin America, the United States and Europe, representing Latin America in the Institute for Intellectual Cooperation of the League of Nations, and attending conferences of women and educators globally.

