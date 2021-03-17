Telxius activates Mistral along Latin America's Pacific coast

Telxius' new Mistral submarine cable, which runs along the Latin American Pacific coast, is now ready for service between Puerto San Jose (Guatemala) with Valparaiso (Chile) with additional landing points in Salinas (Ecuador), Lurin (Peru) and Arica (Chile).
Mistral spans approximately 7,300 km, and features six fibre pairs, 132 Tbps of potential capacity, and the lowest latency from Guatemala to Chile. It is the first subsea cable in the last 20 years to connect Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.
“With the rapid rise in cloud adoption and an increasing demand for higher capacity, lower latency and higher availability, this next generation submarine cable is ready for service at a pivotal time,” remarked Mario Martín, Telxius CEO. “Mistral means that Telxius effectively contributes with the highest standards of service, reliability and security in the region, creating opportunities for businesses and communities across Latin America and optimizing digital services for society at large”.
The Mistral cable was named after the Latin American poet Lucila Godoy Alcayaga, otherwise known as Gabriela Mistral, who was the first Latin American woman to receive a Nobel prize. In addition to her celebrated contributions to the writing world, Mistral was an inspirational educator across Latin America, the United States and Europe, representing Latin America in the Institute for Intellectual Cooperation of the League of Nations, and attending conferences of women and educators globally.
Telxius activates Brazil - Argentina subsea cable
Telxius announced that the new Tannat submarine cable, connecting Santos (Brazil) with Las Toninas (Argentina), is now open for service.
The new cable completes a main connectivity route between the U.S. and key hubs in South America as a continuation of Brusa (Virginia Beach – Rio de Janeiro) and Junior (Rio de Janeiro – Santos). Brusa has a capacity of 160 Tbps, with the highest capacity direct connection between the U.S. and South America and one of the highest in the world. Brusa connects Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza in Brazil, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Virginia Beach, U.S. via an 11,000 km, ultra-low-latency submarine cable. SAm-1, the 25,000 km subsea cable ring that surrounds Latin America, provides additional route diversity. With the combination of these four cables, Telxius offers outstanding diverse and robust subsea network routes in Latin America.
“With the addition of Tannat to our subsea network in Latin America we have effectively established the most modern and diverse end-to-end connectivity route between Brazil, Argentina and the U.S.,” noted Pablo Fraguas, Sales VP, Southern Region of Telxius Cable. “This new route not only improves the quality of the available network connectivity within Latin America, it also provides a robust, low latency connection of these markets to the U.S. and beyond.”