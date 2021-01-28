Telia Carrier adds PoP in Flexential data center in Hillsboro, OR

Telia Carrier activated a new Point of Presence (PoP) in the Flexential Hillsboro 2 data center in Oregon.

Telia Carrier notes that the Portland/Hillsboro area has the second-highest growth rate for data center development in North America, according to real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group, due to terabit traffic demands in the region and the abundance of sustainable, low cost hydro power, as well as tax incentives and green power sources.

The Flexential data center cluster in Hillsboro, OR is one of the fastest growing in the market, with a third building opening this fall to increase the campus to 700,000 square feet. Telia Carrier is entering Hillsboro 2 with a fully diverse Terabit Scale IP PoP deployment providing diverse connectivity to Flexential’s subsea cable system operators with multiple cables landing in the facility, serving the Pacific Northwest and Asia Pacific destinations including Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

“Adding a new PoP in the Hillsboro 2 data center is part of Telia Carrier’s overall growth initiative helping to expand our reach to support new cloud regions, applications and content on the West Coast,” said Stephen Hartman, Head of North America Sales, Telia Carrier. “Fulfilling demand from the subsea cables coming into the Flexential facility in Hillsboro from Asia Pacific regions, we support the needs of current and future customers, and enhance the ecosystem as one of the strategic sites servicing the region.”

“With our Portland-Hillsboro data center campus expanding this fall to include a third facility, we are reinforcing our 20-year commitment to building and operating a highly-connected data center footprint in the Pacific Northwest,” said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Colocation Services, Flexential, “With the addition of the Telia Carrier PoP at this location we are better able to support our growing customer base by offering them additional carrier choice and connectivity to one of the worlds largest global IP backbones.”

