Telekom Romania picks Mavenir for cloud-native IMS

Telekom Romania Mobile Communications selected Mavenir to deploy a cloud-native IMS (vIMS) platform together with VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices. In combination with Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS platform, VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices will provide continuity of voice services for Telekom Romania while helping the company to strengthen its 4G/LTE network and facilitate the transition to 5G.

Mavenir notes that its network software solutions are running on Deutsche Telekom’s pan-European cross-border PAN-NET telco cloud network.

Brandon Larson, SVP, GM, Multimedia Business Unit at Mavenir, said, “By deploying on Deutsche Telekom’s PAN-NET, this project is another great example of how Mavenir’s market-leading network software solutions can run on any cloud. We’re very proud to provide Telekom Romania with tools to help it compete successfully in the future.”



