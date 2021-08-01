Telefonica to acquire Cancom UK&I for managed services

Telefónica Tech agreed with Cancom Group to acquire Cancom UK&I for EUR 398 million euros valued at a multiple of 13.5x EV/OIBDA (based on 2021E).
Telefónica Tech said the deal will strengthen the capabilities of its Cloud and Cybersecurity division in the UK and Ireland. Cancom UK&I has 600 professionals, joining the Telefónica Tech team, and a broad and strong digital services portfolio including professional services and managed services in advanced IT, cybersecurity and multi-cloud solutions.
José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, said: “Having the Cancom UK&I talented team join Telefonica Tech, will strengthen our Cloud and Cybersecurity capabilities in the UK and Ireland, with a strong focus on Professional and Managed services, and combined with our value proposition and global reach allows us to position ourselves as the strategic partner for our B2B customers in their digital transformation strategy".