Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom exceeds 1 million 5G subs

Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 3.8% to NT$ 49.60 billion.

"We are pleased with Chunghwa's remarkable achievements in the second quarter," said Mr. Chi-Mau Sheih, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom. "We maintained our leading market position in the mobile business sector, and I would like to express my personal gratitude to all of our employees navigating the challenging operating environment in the quarter. Our accumulated number of 5G sign-ups exceeded 1 million at the end of the quarter, ahead of schedule, and we expect to reach 2 million sign-ups by the end of this year. To upgrade the quality of 5G services, we accelerated our 5G deployment and accumulated more than 8,000 base stations by quarter end, expecting to approach 12,000 base stations by the end of this year. Moreover, we are proud to have won the distinction of "Fastest 5G" and "Best Mobile Coverage" in Q1-Q2 2021, according to the Taiwan 5G Speedtest AwardTM report in July. Given our significant progress in 5G adoption and development, as well as market approval and endorsement, we are optimistic about our growth and strive to maintain our leading status in Taiwan's mobile market."

Some highlights