T-Mobile US confirms over 47 million records stolen

T-Mobile US confirmed that hackers were able to steal records on approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts and just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.

The carrier said the breach did not include phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information of these customers or prospective customers. Some of the data accessed did include customers’ first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver’s license/ID information for a subset of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers. In addition, approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers and account PINs were also exposed.

https://investor.t-mobile.com/news-and-events/t-mobile-us-press-releases/press-release-details/2021/T-Mobile-Shares-Additional-Information-Regarding-Ongoing-Cyberattack-Investigation/default.aspx