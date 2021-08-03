STL collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar radio units

STL is collaborating with Facebook Connectivity to design and develop 4G and 5G radio products as part of the Evenstar program, which is a collaborative effort led Facebook Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technology.

Through this collaboration, STL will build two advanced, high-power macro radio products. The first one is an O-RAN compliant radio providing higher capacity for dense deployments. As part of this engagement, STL will also develop an O-RAN compliant 4G+5G Dual Technology Radio that supports both technologies individually or/and concurrently. These 3GPP and O-RAN compliant radio products will be developed over the next year and will enable telecom operators around the world to scale up commercial deployments of open networking infrastructure and prepare their networks for Open RAN 5G.

Commenting on this collaboration, Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions Business, STL, said, "We are delighted to support and contribute to the Evenstar program to develop 3GPP and O-RAN compliant radio products. Through this collaboration, STL extends its existing commitment towards creating a robust, open and disaggregated, access network ecosystem. By enabling an open networking infrastructure through efforts like this one, we are enabling global telecom service providers to take the power of 5G technology to billions of people worldwide at lower cost points."

