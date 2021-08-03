STL collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar radio units

STL is collaborating with Facebook Connectivity to design and develop 4G and 5G radio products as part of the Evenstar program, which is a collaborative effort led Facebook Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technology.
Commenting on this collaboration, Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions Business, STL, said, "We are delighted to support and contribute to the Evenstar program to develop 3GPP and O-RAN compliant radio products. Through this collaboration, STL extends its existing commitment towards creating a robust, open and disaggregated, access network ecosystem. By enabling an open networking infrastructure through efforts like this one, we are enabling global telecom service providers to take the power of 5G technology to billions of people worldwide at lower cost points."
