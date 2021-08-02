SpaceLink to test 10G link to ISS

SpaceLink was selected by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory, for a funded demonstration of its end-to-end relay service between spacecraft and the ground.

The demonstration will validate the use of a 10 Gbps optical terminal, for real-time voice, video, and data exchange between ISS crew, onboard systems, experiments, and terrestrial users.

SpaceLink said its relay network is designed to pick up where the NASA Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) leaves off.

"Our demonstration on the ISS is the first step to proving SpaceLink's capabilities to advance space science and the emerging space economy," said David Bettinger, SpaceLink CEO. "Funding from CASIS marks an important milestone in SpaceLink's roadmap to providing massive bandwidth for organizations that need real-time connectivity between space and the ground."

https://www.eosspacelink.com/