SpaceLink picks Mynaric for optical inter-satellite terminals

SpaceLink awarded a contract valued at $28 million to Mynaric for optical inter-satellite link (OISL) terminals for satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

Mynaric expects to ship SpaceLink's first units during the first quarter of 2023.

The final details of this agreement are just the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to bring fast, highly secure and continuous communications between spacecraft and the ground. Our industrialized approach to production will allow us to meet the expanded needs as SpaceLink's constellation grows," said Tina Ghataore, president, Mynaric USA and Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric.

