South Reach lights up Florida network with Infinera

South Reach Networks (SRN), a Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider, has activated service in its southeast U.S. long-haul and metro networks using Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform.

SRN’s new, low-latency fiber optic network spanning over 400 miles along the coast of Florida network offers new high-speed Ethernet and Wavelength services to connect data centers, service providers, and enterprise customers.

“South Reach Networks is one of the first to offer such robust options for lit services from Miami to Jacksonville, and to provide new diverse fiber services to the growing communities in the Central East Coast that historically had limited fiber options for these types of services,” said Kevin Rocks, EVP Sales and Marketing for South Reach Networks. “Deploying industry-leading solutions like Infinera’s GX G30 platform across our network infrastructure enables us to offer customers 10G, 100G, and 400G Ethernet and Wavelength services today while also positioning our network to seamlessly expand to 800G in the future.”

“Infinera’s GX G30 platform is an ideal solution for innovative network operators to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively launch the latest high-speed services to a diverse set of customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera is delighted to partner with South Reach Networks to bring these types of differentiated services to a broader set of customers.”

https://srnetworks.net/

https://www.infinera.com/