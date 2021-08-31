SkyWater and Carillon target satellite-to-satellite laser links

SkyWater Technology was chosen by Carillon Technologies to produce solid-state Holographic Optical Beam Steering (HOBS) chips for satellite and other free-space optical communications (FSOC) applications. The goal is to create lightweight, low-cost satellite-to-satellite laser communication links.

HOBS technology, which was invented and is being developed for Automotive LIDAR applications by Carillon partner Lumotive, aims to replace large, heavy and expensive moving mirrors with solid-state chips.

In partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Project’s Agency (DARPA), Carillon is onshoring HOBS technology, standing up a complete design, manufacturing, packaging and test supply chain in the United States.

“Identifying technologies from the commercial world – technologies invariably manufactured offshore – and bringing them home so they can contribute to our Nation’s defense while creating high-paying American jobs is a key element of Carillon’s mission,” said Dr. John D. Evans, Carillon CEO. “SkyWater’s position as the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-operated pure play, DoD-accredited Trusted supplier makes them a natural partner for developing secure access to advanced technologies.”

Dr. Evans added, “Our collaboration with SkyWater will enable us to more rapidly adapt and transition commercial HOBS technology to the government, prime contractors, and U.S.-based space companies. SkyWater’s Trusted status, combined with its custom technology development services and agile production within a single operation, makes them the ideal partner for our programs.”

http://www.CarillonTechnologies.com

http://www.skywatertechnology.com