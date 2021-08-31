Semtech ships its 50G PAM4 CDR chipset

Semtech’s newest Tri-Edge clock and data recovery (CDR) chipset, which targets data center interconnectivity over multi-mode fiber, has entered into full production status.

The Semtech GN2538 is a dual-channel 50G PAM4 CDR with integrated VCSEL drivers and the GN2539 is a dual-channel 50G PAM4 CDR with integrated linear transimpedence amplifiers (TIAs). This chipset is the latest addition to the proven Tri-Edge CDR platform, and the low power and ease of implementation of the GN2538 and GN2539 will allow major data centers to upgrade their intra-data center interconnects and enhance overall performance.

The laser driver integrated in the GN2538 includes proprietary VCSEL compensation to enable a wide range of VCSEL options with fully adaptive input equalization and easy startup to streamline system bring up. The integrated linear TIA in the GN2559 provides superior receiver performance with reliable adaptation and includes configurable output de-emphasis enabling robust and compliant electrical interfaces.

“Our customers have fully tested the solutions confirming interoperability with 100G ports of commercial Ethernet switches used in major data centers. The integration offered by the analog PAM4 GN2538 and GN2539 chipset enables reduced cost, and delivers the highly desired low power and low latency performance that meets the needs of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud data center networks. This chipset is also fully compliant to the 50G per lane multi-mode fiber Open Eye MSA specification,” said Julius Yam, market manager, Data Center Products in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

