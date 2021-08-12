Rockley Photonics to begin trading on NYSE as RKLY

Rockley Photonics, a leading global silicon photonics firm, completed its business combination with SC Health Corp. The combined company will retain the Rockley Photonics, Ltd. name as a subsidiary of Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd., which will commence trading on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “RKLY” on August 12.

The approximately $167.8 million in gross proceeds available to Rockley following the combination is expected to enable the company to accelerate the commercial launch of its unique sensing platform and execute the 2023 and 2024 revenue projections as outlined in prior investor presentations.

Rockley said its platform is positioned to revolutionize consumer health and wellness by enabling continuous, non-invasive monitoring of multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose, among others.

“Silicon photonics has tremendous potential to transform multiple industries through a broad range of applications, particularly in the health and wellness space by bringing laboratory-grade measurement on the wrist much closer to reality,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. “As we continue on the next phase of our growth as a public company, we are in a much stronger position to create solutions that can provide a new class of actionable insights, transform digital healthcare, and deliver life-changing benefits to people across the globe.”

https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com/