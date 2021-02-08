Monday, August 30, 2021

Renesas completes acquisition of Dialog Semi

Renesas Electronics completed its previously announced acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc.  Renesas will fund the cash consideration payable to Dialog shareholders of approximately EUR 4.8 billion (approximately 624.0 billion yen at an exchange rate of 130 yen to the Euro) through a combination of debt, cash on hand and the proceeds of an equity offering of approximately 222.6 billion yen 

Dialog, which is based in Reading, UK, is provider of highly-integrated and power-efficient mixed-signal ICs used in IoT, consumer electronics and high-growth segments of automotive and industrial end-markets. Dialog brings a wide range of product offerings including battery and power management, power conversion, configurable mixed-signal (CMIC), LED drivers, custom mixed-signal ICs (ASICs), and automotive power management ICs (PMICs), wireless charging technology, and more. Dialog also offers broad and differentiated BLE, WiFi and audio system-on-chips (SoCs) that deliver advanced connectivity for a wide range of applications; from smart home/building automation, wearables, to connected medical. All these systems complement and expand Renesas’ leadership portfolio in delivering comprehensive solutions to improve performance and efficiency in high-computing electronic systems. Dialog was founded in 1981 and has 2,300 employees.

“Today represents an important milestone for Renesas. This transaction builds on our long-term strategy to offer a complete set of solutions with more leading-edge analog and mixed signal products that deliver value and innovation to the customers,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, President & CEO of Renesas. 



https://www.renesas.com/br/en/document/ppt/renesas-and-dialog-zoom-webinar-presentation-material


