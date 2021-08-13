Prysmian's new cable layer ship: Leonardo da Vinci

Prysmian Group announced the delivery of its latest cable layer vessel, the Leonardo da Vinci.

The ship was built by the Vard Group. It has a length of approximately 170m and a breadth of about 34m. It is capable of deep water installation at depths of more than 3,000m also thanks to a new generation cable technology armoured with lighter materials. The ship is equipped with 2 carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tonnes.

“Leonardo da Vinci is the most efficient cable layer in the world and from now onwards it will support the Group’s long-term growth in the submarine cable installation business. It will be a game changer in strengthening our leadership in the interconnection and offshore wind farm markets,” stated Valerio Battista, CEO, Prysmian Group.

The first mission assigned to the Leonardo da Vinci vessel is the installation of the Viking Link submarine cable connection between the UK and Denmark, the world’s longest power interconnection. The vessel has just arrived at the Arco Felice plant — one of Prysmian’s four centers of excellence for the production of submarine cables — in order to load the cable to be installed.

Later in the year, it will be fully dedicated to the execution of other important projects such as the submarine power interconnection between the Spanish islands Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and the Saint Nazaire offshore wind farm in France. The official launching ceremony will take place by Q2 2022 so as to demonstrate Leonardo da Vinci’s superior performances and cable installation capabilities, supported by a solid projects’ execution track record.

https://www.prysmiangroup.com/en/press-releases/prysmian-group-announces-delivery-leonardo-da-vinci