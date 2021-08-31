ProLabs offers QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR+ 400G transceivers

ProLabs launched industry standard-compliant QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR+ 400G pluggable transceivers for next-generation data center interconnections:

MSA and TAA Compliant 400GBase-ZR QSFP-DD Transceiver (SMF, Coherent, LC, DOM, ZR)

MSA and TAA Compliant 400GBase-ZR QSFP-DD Transceiver (SMF, Coherent, LC, DOM, ZR)

The transceivers achieve extended reaches of up to 120km (400G QSFP-DD ZR) or 100G-400G data rates beyond 500km (400G QSFP-DD Open ZR+) distances by leveraging coherent technology with amplification.

"Simplifying 400G DCI infrastructure requirements is a key milestone for cloud data centers & service providers moving to cutting-edge data rates," said Ray Hagen, Product Manager at ProLabs. "QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR+ coherent solutions improve port economy by offering high network density with low power consumption, paving the way for simplified adoption of 400G data rates."

https://www.prolabs.com/solutions/fast-data-center-connectivity-with-400g-qsfp-dd-zr-open-zr-solutions