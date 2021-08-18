Portland General Electric picks ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing

Portland General Electric (PGE), one of the largest power utilities in the Western United States, is deploying ADVA's Oscilloquartz PTP grandmaster clock technology as it upgrades to packet-based synchronization and protects its network against GNSS vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, while conforming to PNT Executive Order 13905.

PGE’s new timing infrastructure will distribute stable and accurate frequency, phase and time-of-day information between its power infrastructure data points, including PMUs, IEDs and substation LAN IEC 61850 communications, supporting rapid decision-making and automated assurance. The solution is built on the OSA 5410 and OSA 5420 Series of edgeSync+ grandmaster clocks. It features multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers and supports multiple PTP profiles, including substation power and core telecom backup sync, while also allowing conversion between them and supporting legacy interfaces. The products are part of ADVA’s new aPNT platform, integrating threat detection, multi-source backup and ADVA’s intelligent Ensemble Sync Director, as the new trusted standard for PNT service assurance, control and visibility.

ADVA said its assured PNT (aPNT) platform helps maintain resilient timing, even in challenging circumstances such as deliberate jamming and spoofing attacks.

"Precise and resilient synchronization is increasingly vital in the power industry. By harnessing new time-sensitive applications and building smarter energy infrastructure, we can offer even more to customers across our region. ADVA’s Oscilloquartz technology will be a key tool as we continue to lead the way to a more sustainable and affordable energy future for our community,” said John Lozano, senior telecommunications engineer, PGE. “ADVA’s OSA 5420 Series supports our existing synchronization services while also enabling packet time distribution all the way to the edge of our network. With its GPS jamming and spoofing detection, it provides a robust yet cost-efficient defense against cyber threats. It also makes maintenance and configuration simple with an easy-to-operate web GUI and customizable database.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210818-pge-selects-advas-assured-pnt-solution-for-critical-smart-grid-infrastructure