Polaris Wireless and Qualcomm team on z-axis location for E911

Polaris Wireless' vertical (z-axis) location will be delivered through the Qualcomm Location Suite.

The companies said their collaboration will facilitate the adoption of a fully integrated solution for feature phones and other cellular devices not served by iOS and Android operating systems. The effort takes advantage of Polaris Wireless proven z-axis location technology which is designed to exceed the FCC’s 3-meter z-axis accuracy requirement. Qualcomm Technologies has enhanced the capabilities of the Qualcomm Location Suite to provide z-axis location information via a standards-based interface, known as LPPe, which is the delivery method favored by mobile service providers.

“We are very enthusiastic about our collaboration with a world-class company like Qualcomm Technologies,” said Manlio Allegra, CEO and Founder of Polaris Wireless. “By combining Polaris Wireless’ deep experience in 3D location with Qualcomm Technologies’ unparalleled position in the mobile ecosystem, we will support currently unserved wireless subscribers who deserve to be located with the best possible accuracy in emergency situations.”

“The addition of vertical location is poised to help first responders to better determine the floor of an emergency caller within a multi-story building,” said Francesco Grilli, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We continue to work with mobile operators, component manufacturers, and location innovators to support FCC regulations in a seamless manner for OEMs and users. We are proud of this work with Polaris Wireless to make it possible.”

