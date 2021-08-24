Palo Alto Networks sees rapid growth in SASE

Palo Alto Networks reported revenue of $1.2 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021, ended July 31, 2021, compared with total revenue of $950.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020. GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter 2021 was $119.3 million, or $1.23 loss per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $58.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2021 was $161.9 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $144.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below.

"Our strong Q4 performance was the culmination of executing on our strategy throughout the year, including product innovation, platform integration, business model transformation and investments in our go-to-market organization," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "In particular, we saw notable strength in large customer transactions with strategic commitments across our Strata, Prisma and Cortex platforms."

