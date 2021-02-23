Padtec's Q2 revenues rise 39% on strong DWDM growth

Padtec reported Q2 2021 operating revenue totaled R$ 119.6 million – an increase of 38.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 86.3% compared to the same period last year. It was the company’s best quarterly result in the last five years.

For the first half of 2021, the company reported gross operating revenue of R$ 205.7 million, an amount that represents a growth of 63.7% compared to the same period last year.

Padtec said its DWDM sales recorded a growth of 75.6% in the first six months, compared to the same period in 2020.





In the first half of the year, Padtec also recorded an improvement in EBITDA, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of R$ 36 million – triple the amount recorded in the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBTIDA (that disregards non-recurring events) reached R$ 21.1 million, with a margin of 13.6% – an increase of 9 percentage points. Gross margin was 35.5% (an increase of 3 percentage points), maintaining the same level as in recent quarters and reinforcing the profitability of the company’s businesses despite the exchange rate fluctuation between the periods.

Carlos Raimar, Padtec’s CEO, states: “The change in the dynamics of the Brazilian telecommunications market, with the accelerated adoption of fiber optic networks for residential and corporate applications, is now being replicated in other countries in Latin America. It is, without a doubt, an opportunity to expand our business in these regions. In addition, the prospect of activating 5G mobile networks in Brazil should generate a strong push to build communication networks across the country, both by operators – already active in the mobile segment – and by regional providers. To support 5G, investment in high-capacity optical networks should significantly increase the demand for DWDM equipment, benefiting our direct customers and their users and paving the way for a society with more connectivity and quality in data services.”

