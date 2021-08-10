PacketFabric adds IPsec VPN tunnels for its Cloud Router

PacketFabric released native support of IPsec VPN tunnels as a connection type for its industry-leading Cloud Router product. In addition, Cloud Router now supports Network Address Translation (NAT), allowing enterprises to build premium private connections to cloud-hosted storage and applications that are delivered via public IP addresses.

"The cloud is all about scale and flexibility. But traditional cloud connectivity hasn't delivered scalability or flexibility. You've had to backhaul traffic through data centers, wait an entire ice age for circuits to provision, rely on unpredictable Internet, or deal with inflexible long-term telco-style contracts," said PacketFabric Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer Anna Claiborne.

PacketFabric Cloud Router now offers enterprise IT and network teams an expansive set of on-demand hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity services:

Carrier-class cloud connectivity to AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle at speeds up to 100Gbps

Secure, private connections to AWS S3 Cloud Storage at speeds up to 100Gbps, and Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics SaaS applications at speeds up to 10Gbps

Private optical data center connections via nearly 200 PacketFabric PoPs at speeds up to 100Gbps

IPsec VPN connections at speeds up to 2Gbps for branch office and other locations







