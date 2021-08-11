Orange multi-core fibre with Infinera ICE6 800G

Orange Polska, in collaboration with Infinera and InPhoTech group, demonstrated the ability to transmit 11.2 Tb/s using multi-core fiber and Infinera ICE6 800G technology.

The multi-core fiber, which was developed within the InPhoTech group in cooperation with the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin and with the support of the Photonics and Fibre Optics Cluster, allows transmission in seven parallel cores simultaneously.

The experiment used two channels sending data at a speed of 1.6 Tb/s, in each of the 7 cores simultaneously. This gave a total transmission of 11.2 Tb/s. The quality of the signal measured by such parameters as Q-factor and bit error rate (BER) was fully compliant with the applicable standards.

“At Orange Polska, we know how important technological innovations are, and we are constantly testing new, advanced telecommunication solutions. We also know that the demand for high-speed transfer is growing rapidly, and the pandemic-driven spread of remote online work, learning and commerce has further accelerated this growth. In the near term, the next challenge in this area will be the deployment of the 5G technology. That’s why we’re constantly investing in the development of our infrastructure, while keeping a watchful eye on the R&D activities of industry manufacturers that could help us deliver reliable services to our customers in the future,” said Piotr Jaworski, Management Board Member in charge of Network and Technology.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Orange and Infinera to achieve record transmission. We are a pioneer in the development of next-generation multi-core optical fibres. By combining our product with Infinera’s innovative technology and testing them in Orange’s innovation lab, we were able to demonstrate record-breaking data capabilities,” said Tomasz Nasiłowski, Ph.D., President of the Board of InPhoTech.

“Thanks to our tests, we already know that the transmission capability in seven-core C-band fibre is as high as 296 Tb/s. These are record numbers, but not the end of our capabilities. Using the entire transmission spectrum, i.e. all available bands – our fibre will be able to achieve throughputs at the level of petabits per second (Pb/s) or thousands of terabits. I am glad that our Polish optical fibre is becoming a real answer to the global telecommunication barriers,” said Krzysztof Witoń, CEO of IPT Fiber responsible for the deployment of multi-core fibre optics.

“The success of the ICE6 trial with Orange and InPhoTech highlights the tremendous value provided by Infinera’s innovative 800G solution, which can seamlessly and effectively perform across standard fiber and new fibers like InPhoTech’s innovative multicore fiber,” – said Jan Peters, VP Business Development Infinera.

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/infinera-orange-poland-inphotech



