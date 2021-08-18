Nvidia posts record revenue of $6.51 billion, up 68% yoy

Citing record revenue from its Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization platforms, NVIDIA reported record revenue for its second quarter ended August 1, 2021, of $6.51 billion, up 68 percent from a year earlier and up 15 percent from the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.94, up 276 percent from a year ago and up 24 percent from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.04, up 89 percent from a year ago and up 14 percent from the previous quarter.

“NVIDIA’s pioneering work in accelerated computing continues to advance graphics, scientific computing and AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “This quarter, we launched NVIDIA Base Command and Fleet Command to develop, deploy, scale and orchestrate the AI workloads that run on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite. With our new enterprise software, wide range of NVIDIA-powered systems and global network of system and integration partners, we can accelerate the world’s largest industries racing to benefit from the transformative power of AI."

