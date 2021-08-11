NTT launches Private 5G Network-as-a-Service

NTT is launching a Private 5G platform (P5G) Network-as-a-Service on a globally-available basis.

NTT P5G helps enterprises supplement their Wi-Fi connectivity with an integrated, private 5G network running on a cloud-native architecture. The platform can be delivered via cloud, on-premises, or at the edge. The platform is pre-integrated with leading network and software partners, allowing enterprises to secure, scale and segment their network flexibly. If also features "MicroSlicing" technology that allows mission-critical apps to leverage the advantages of private 5G.

NTT P5G is powered by Celona's cellular wireless platform for enterprises, which can leverage Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum in the United States, and which integrates network and cellular wireless functions with AI orchestration.

NTT says fueling enterprise digital transformation with cloud-based economics and automation is at the heart of its vision for private 5G.

“Global enterprises are looking for a single private 5G solution to deploy across multiple countries. They need one truly private network, one point of accountability, one management platform, and one solution partner that eliminates all the major friction points across the entire global footprint of the enterprise,” said Shahid Ahmed, NTT Ltd. EVP New Ventures and Innovation. “Our NTT P5G offering supports many of the CXO requirements today, and we will continue to invest in P5G as enterprise adoption evolves.”

“As data and mobility become more critical to business operations, 5G will enable enterprises to reinvent business operations. With faster speeds and more data, 5G will facilitate advances in artificial intelligence, automation, and IoT,” said Eric Clark, NTT Data Services North America Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “How a company collects, stores, and uses that data in real-time will be critical to success, and NTT is well-positioned to guide our clients on this journey.”

https://hello.global.ntt/private5g

