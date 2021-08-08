NTT delivers low latency 20 Gbps connection for Olympics

NTT supplied an "ultra-low-latency communications technology" during the just-concluded Olympics in Tokyo.

NTT uses "disaggregation configuration technology", which can directly collect SDI signals in communications devices and send uncompressed video and audio in SMPTE ST2110 format over a long-distance optical transmission path. As a result, uncompressed video and audio at the 4K video level can be transmitted directly to a long-distance optical transmission path in the SMPTE ST 2110 format.

During the marathon, NTT connected the event site in Sapporo to a remote cheering site in Tokyo with a 50m screen. The system minimized the transmission processing delay to about 200 msec round trip.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/08/07/210807a.html