Nozomi raises $100 million for OT and IoT security

Nozomi Networks, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced a $100 million pre-IPO-funding round to help accelerate its OT and IoT security solutions.

The company said it plans to grow its sales, marketing and partner enablement efforts, and enhance its products to address new challenges in both the operational technology (OT) and internet of things (IoT) visibility and security markets.

The Series D funding was led by Triangle Peak Partners and included Forward Investments, Honeywell Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Keysight Technologies, Porsche Ventures, and Telefónica Ventures.

“As we began the fund-raising process, many of the largest ecosystem partners in the world along with our customers recognized Nozomi Networks as the industry leader and requested the opportunity to invest in the company,” said Edgard Capdevielle, President and CEO of Nozomi Networks. “It’s the ultimate endorsement when not only a prestigious firm such as Triangle Peak Partners leads the investment, but customers and partners embrace Nozomi Networks and further validate our market leadership.”

“With the OT and IoT security market on the verge of explosive growth, Nozomi Networks has not only risen to the top but is strongly positioned to continue to outpace the market,” said Dain F. DeGroff, Co-founding Partner and President, Triangle Peak Partners.“The company’s consistently strong performance in combination with an impressive R&D model and its ability to scale quickly set itself apart. We’re excited to be a part of Nozomi Networks’ future.”



