Nokia expands 5G radio and core deal with A1 Telekom Austria Group

A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) selected Nokia to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia. The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia. Financial terms were not disclosed.





Nokia, which is already providing comprehensive 5G coverage across Austria, is a long-standing partner of A1 and had worked collaboratively to introduce 3G and 4G mobile networks as well as Austria's largest fiber-optic network and multiple private wireless campus installations.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by A1 Telekom Austria Group to support their rollout of our AirScale 5G RAN and core technology across Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia. They continue to place their trust in our technology and are committed to delivering best-in-class services to their subscribers around the world. We look forward to working collaboratively with them moving forward.”



