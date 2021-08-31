NETGEAR ships 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router

NETGEAR announced the availability of an unlocked Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router.

The device, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Mobile Platform, can stay connected for up to 13 hours on a single charge of the 5040mAh battery, or it can be plugged into the wall for all-day use.

The Nighthawk M5 offers a 1Gbps Ethernet port which can be used to connect to a home WiFi mesh system, such as NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6, to provide gigabit speed throughout a home. It can also be set up as a reliable backup if a wired Internet connection is interrupted or unavailable.

"The new Nighthawk M5 combines 5G and WiFi 6 to deliver faster speeds, better coverage and more secure mobile access than currently available solutions, which is critical at a time when the world continues to work, learn and play remotely,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “The benefits of an unlocked mobile router like the Nighthawk M5 will help improve the way we all connect to the Internet, wherever we are.”

North America MSRP is $699.99. This unlocked device is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks.