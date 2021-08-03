NeoPhotonics posts Q2 sales of $65 million





NeoPhotonics reported Q2 revenue of $65.0 million, up 7% quarter-over-quarter and down 37% year-over-year. Gross margin was 15.2%, down from 21.9% in the prior quarter and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.22, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $0.15 per share in the prior quarter.

"Building on our strong performance in the second quarter, we see accelerating growth in the back half of the year, driven by the initial ramp of 400ZR and related products adding to our 400G+ suite,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We are ramping our modules and component level products, including our Nano Tunable Laser, putting us in a good position to return to profitability,” concluded Mr. Jenks.







