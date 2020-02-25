Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NEC and Fujitsu collaborate on O-RAN testing

Wednesday, August 18, 2021  

NEC and Fujitsu are collaborating on interoperability testing between 5G base station equipment conforming to O-RAN specifications.

The initiative will be implemented as part of the "Post 5G Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project" under the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan. 

Through this initiative, NEC, Fujitsu, and NEDO will accelerate the global reach of base station equipment that conforms to O-RAN specifications and contribute to stimulating growth and innovation in the open 5G market.

NEC is conducting trials at its Open RAN laboratory in NEC Europe Ltd., London, U.K., while Fujitsu is doing so at its laboratory hosted at Fujitsu Network Communications, a Fujitsu group company in the United States.

