NBN expands its business fibre footprint

NBN Co has created 44 new nbn™ Business Fibre Zones to deliver premium business-grade fibre to an additional 60,000 eligible businesses premises across Australia.

The new nbn Business Fibre Zones will be available for the benefit of eligible businesses in these new locations from 1 September 2021. If the business customer signs up to a three-year plan from their internet retailer, NBN Co will not charge the retailer an up-front connection cost.

It follows NBN Co’s announcement in September 2020 to create the first 240 nbn™ Business Fibre Zones, offering direct fibre connections and enabling access to business-grade broadband to a growing customer base of around 790,000 eligible business premises across Australia.

Brad Whitcomb, Chief Customer Officer at NBN Co, said: “NBN Co has a very clear and simple purpose: to lift the digital capability of Australia. We are therefore expanding the coverage of our nbn™ Business Fibre Zones across Australia to help support and grow Australia’s digital economy."

https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/nbn-co-creates-44-new-nbn-business-fibre-zones-and-offers-wholesale-discounts-on-business-nbn-enterprise-ethernet-services