Microsoft invests in Rubrik for Zero Trust data protection

Microsoft will make an equity investment in Rubrik, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, that offers Cloud Data Management platform with data protection, search and analytics, archiving and compliance, and copy data management capabilities for hybrid cloud enterprises.

The companies also agreed to co-engineer projects to deliver integrated Zero Trust data protection solutions built on Microsoft Azure to address rising customer needs to protect against surging ransomware attacks, which are growing 150% annually. Together, Rubrik and Microsoft will provide Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud data protection and integrated cloud services on Microsoft Azure.

Rubrik said its data management was designed for the cloud from day one. As part of this collaboration, customers and partners gain additional data protection, so that critical Microsoft 365 data is secure, easily discoverable, and always accessible in the case of a malicious attack, ransomware attack, accidental deletion, or corruption. Rubrik also offers additional support and protection for Microsoft 365 including instant search and restore and policy-based management at scale. Additionally, Rubrik and Microsoft provide long-term archival of Microsoft 365 data for the purposes of regulatory compliance.

Rubrik takes a Zero Trust approach to data management, which follows the NIST principles of Zero Trust for everyone interacting with data. This means operating with the assumption that no person, application, or device is trustworthy. To meet this standard, data must be natively immutable so that it’s not modified, encrypted, or deleted by ransomware.

“As the pioneer of Zero Trust Data Management, Rubrik is helping the world’s leading organizations manage their data and recover from ransomware,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “Together with Microsoft, we are delivering tightly integrated data protection while accelerating and simplifying our customer’s journey to the cloud.”

“Customers, across industries, are migrating to the cloud to drive business transformation and realize growth,” said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft. “End-to-end application and data management is critical to business success, and we believe that integrating Rubrik's Zero Trust Data Management solutions with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 will make it easy for customers to advance their Zero Trust journey and increase their digital resilience.”



