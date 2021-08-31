Mediacom will offer CBRS Fixed Wireless Access

Mediacom Communications, the fifth-largest cable operator in the U.S. providing services to 1.5 million homes and businesses across 22 states, is preparing to launch Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) high-speed internet service.





Mediacom is leveraging Ericsson 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions.

Ericsson said its RAN solutions allow Mediacom to offer FWA high-speed internet services up to nine miles from each tower location.

"This technology will be a game-changer for the new communities that Mediacom is trying to reach," said Per Wahlen, Vice President and Head of Business Development for Ericsson North America. "Connecting rural America has been a significant national challenge over the past decade, and our Ericsson solutions will quickly extend the reach of Mediacom's broadband services and close the digital divide in numerous underserved rural areas."



