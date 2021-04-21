Mavenir supplies O-RAN for Montana's Triangle under Rip-n-Replace

Mavenir has been selected by Triangle Communications, a telecommunications service provider for the state of Montana, to deliver a fully virtualized Open RAN and Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network.

Triangle Communications is undergoing a full network transformation, removing untrusted network providers equipment using funding from the FCC provided under the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications act.

The Rip and Replace project and will include:

Mavenir’s fully containerized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) as part of MAVcore, cloud-native, fully virtualized and fully containerized mobile core.

Open virtualized RAN (Open vRAN) designed with cloud-native virtualization techniques, enabling the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. Delivering O-RAN compliant elements as part of the MAVair Open RAN solutions.

Mavenir Webscale Platform (MWP) enabling Triangle to run applications on any cloud – Private, Public or Hybrid clouds. MWP is part of the Mavenir MAVscale product portfolio.





“We are very pleased with this contract award from Triangle and the confidence placed in virtualized networks, including the commercial readiness of Open RAN. This Rip and Replace has been a topic of discussion in the USA for quite some time and this announcement showcases the current state of the market and the trust that is returning to US headquartered telecommunication vendors as part of the global move to diversify the supply chain and future proof networks to avoid future Rip and Replace scenarios that are caused by using proprietary vendor locked solutions,” says Mavenir President and Chief Executive Officer Pardeep Kohli.