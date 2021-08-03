Marvell to acquire Innovium for data center switching silicon

Marvell Technology agreed to acquire Innovium, a start-up offering switching silicon for cloud and edge data centers, in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.1 billion.

Innovium, which is based in San Jose, California, offers high-performance switching silicon solutions for cloud and edge data centers. The company was founded in 2014 and has approximately 230 employees.

Marvell, which has an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions, and which recently acquired Inphi, said the deal accelerates its position in cloud data centers. Its portfolio for cloud data centers includes: cloud data center solutions, including:

High-speed Electro-Optical PAM4 and Coherent DSP chipsets

Pluggable COLORZ DCI modules OCTEON-based DPUs for security, offload, and acceleration

Custom Arm-based server CPUs

Full custom ASICs Bravera

Flash and HDD-based storage

and on closing the acquisition of Innovium, cloud-optimized Ethernet switches

“Our acquisition of Innovium and its complementary offerings further extends Marvell’s leadership in the cloud, and I am excited that Innovium has secured significant share at a marquee cloud customer,” said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell. “Innovium has established itself as a strong cloud data center merchant switch silicon provider with a proven platform, and we look forward to working with their talented team who have a strong track record in the industry for delivering multiple generations of highly successful products.”

“The Innovium vision is centered on delivering breakthrough switch silicon and choice for next-generation cloud and edge data centers. Bringing technology leadership and customer-focused innovation to the market is what drives our team every day,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Founder of Innovium. “I want to recognize and thank our valued employees for their passion, commitment, and outstanding execution. We are excited to join Marvell and accelerate the growth of our business, partnerships, and solution value, while contributing to the company’s fast-growing cloud opportunity.”

Marvell said it will continue to advance its Prestera 2K to 8K product families for the enterprise and carrier switch market. The company expects Innovium will enable the addition of approximately $150 million in incremental revenue next fiscal year.





Innovium's TERALYNX 8 switch, which is aimed at hyperscale data centers and which is expected to sample in the second half of 2020, could be used for highly compact, highest port-density single-chip switches for 100G to 800G configurations, including 1RU, 32 x 800G switch. The silicon will be delivered in a single 7nm die fabricated by TSMC.



Innovium confirmed that its current generation, 12.7 Tbps switching silicon is already being used by numerous commercial customers, including some of the biggest cloud provider networks.



