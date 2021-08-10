Mandiant acquires Intrigue for attack surface discovery/assessment

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, has acquired Intrigue, a start-up focused on attack surface management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Intrigue offers an Open Platform For Comprehensive Asset Discovery and Risk-based Vulnerability Assessment. The company was founded in 2019 by Jonathan Cran, ex-Rapid7, Bugcrowd, and Kenna Security, developer of multiple leading security technologies, standards and frameworks.

Mandiant plans to integrated Intrigue’s attack surface management technology into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.

“We are excited to welcome the Intrigue team to Mandiant. Intrigue is a strategic and immediately impactful addition to the Mandiant Advantage platform. Discovering and continuously monitoring the dynamic attack surface of a modern cloud-enabled organization is critical to assess risk and prioritize response,” said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant Advantage. “Mandiant knows what adversaries are doing right now and what vulnerabilities they are currently exploiting. By combining this intelligence with the capabilities of Intrigue, we are rapidly evolving our customers' ability to efficiently manage risk and prioritize their resources.”

“The vision of Intrigue is to provide continuous, in-depth visibility of organizations' attack surface and risk,” said Jonathan Cran, Intrigue Founder and CEO prior to the acquisition. “We’re beyond excited to bring our capabilities to the Mandiant Advantage platform, accelerating and greatly expanding our mission-driven team's impact. I believe our combined capabilities will enable security teams to gain a significant edge against today's threats.”

https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/08/an-intriguing-update-to-mandiant-advantage.html



