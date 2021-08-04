Lumen's Q2 sales dip to $4.9 billion

Lumen Technologies reported total Q2 revenue $4.924 billion, compared to $5.192 billion for the second quarter 2020. Reported net income was $506 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $377 million for the second quarter 2020.

"Lumen delivered solid Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the second quarter, and we are executing on our strategy to optimize the Lumen asset portfolio, positioning the company for future growth," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of Lumen. "We are well positioned strategically with our significant and accelerating fiber investments across both Business and Mass Markets."



