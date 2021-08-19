Lumen launches Edge Private Cloud

Lumen Technologies introduced a fully-managed Lumen Edge Private Cloud service that provides pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private computing connected to a global fiber network.

Lumen Edge Private Cloud is a completely managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service that brings together a private cloud platform with the Lumen global fiber network, edge facilities, security, and managed services to help bridge clouds, IT infrastructure, and storage that allow applications to run at peak performance.

"Lumen has decades of experience helping our customers implement private cloud solutions for critical workloads, and now we are extending our private cloud capabilities onto our low latency edge platform," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of cloud edge product management for Lumen. "We can help our customers enhance experiences, enhance application performance, and improve security and control — with speed and at scale by empowering them to deploy workloads closer to digital interactions on pre-built hardware and managed infrastructure. With Lumen Edge Private Cloud our customers can have a customized private cloud environment running within days, with Lumen assisting with design, implementation, managed services, and security consulting."

