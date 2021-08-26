LINX and Telehouse NYIIX interconnection goes live in U.S.

TELEHOUSE NYIIX and the London Internet Exchange (LINX) activated their new joint U.S. interconnection service, bringing together two major Internet Exchange Points (IXP). The route between NYIIX in New York and LINX NoVA — a fast-growing interconnection platform based out of Ashburn, Manassas and Reston in Northern Virginia — is now officially live.

The new service interconnects the entities’ mutual ecosystems, empowering members of each IXP with expanded peering opportunities. The partnership also provides member networks with a redundant and resilient route from New York to Northern Virginia.





Akio Sugeno, VP of Engineering for TELEHOUSE NYIIX, says “This partnership combines the robust resources of two advantageous peering fabrics, making the whole even greater than the sum of its parts. Empowering data and IT is about getting data where it needs to go as efficiently as possible, and we’re proud to be architecting the solution that achieves that for our growing array of members. We look forward to seeing how this service helps customers thrive in the digital economy.”

https://www.linx.net/news/nyiix-nova-goes-live/