Lanner's uCPE verified for ADVA Ensemble Connector

The Lanner NCA-4025 is now verified with Intel Select Solution for uCPE with ADVA Ensemble Connector. In addition, ADVA’s Ensemble Connector is available preinstalled on a variety of Lanner’s leading network appliances.





The companies said their solution gives businesses and CSPs an open and flexible solution guaranteed to meet the performance needs of the most demanding uCPE applications. It delivers improved networking through the Ensemble Connector operating system and virtual network function hosting environment. This features advanced applications at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access and Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality, as well as zero-touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. The uCPE offering also enables access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the industry’s largest set of onboarded virtualized applications and supported servers.

“We’re excited that Lanner’s NCA-4025 is now a certified Intel Select Solution for uCPE preinstalled with Ensemble Connector. The new plug-and-play offering delivers the highest levels of performance while running multiple virtual network functions. It reduces the effort and complexity of testing and validation and accelerates time-to-market for new services,” said Mike Heffner, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “The carrier-class capabilities of our Ensemble Connector combined with Lanner’s high-performance network appliances provide customers with a choice of highly scalable and secure hardware-software solutions that are pre-integrated and ready to deploy.”

