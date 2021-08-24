KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon's Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions

KGPCo, a leading communications network services and supply chain provider, will re-sell Ribbon's entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions.

Ribbon and KGPCo, which already have a number of customers in the IP Optical market including joint wins at CL Tel, Eastern Slope Rural Telephone and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative, said the expanded partnership enables both organizations to leverage their respective expertise and further extend their offerings to help service providers and utilities modernize, enhance and improve their communications networks.

"We have enjoyed a number of strategic customer wins with KGPCo for our IP Optical business and are excited to broaden our relationship to now cover our Cloud & Edge solutions," said David Hogan, Vice President of Enterprise & Channel Sales for Ribbon. "Our expanded partnership allows both organizations to leverage our individual strengths to help service providers transform their legacy networks. Additionally, having the ability to now extend KGPCo's world-class services capabilities to our customers and prospects will be a critical component of our joint successes moving forward."



