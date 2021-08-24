Keysight joins Google Cloud Partner Initiative

Keysight Technologies has joined Google Cloud’s partner initiative to support agile orchestration of 5G services at the network edge.

Keysight offers a wide range of solutions for validating early designs, system interoperability and performance, network and end-point security, as well as compliance to 3GPP and O-RAN specifications. Keysight’s end-to-end solution portfolio, built on common hardware and software platforms, enables a cloud-centric ecosystem to speed deployment of multi-access edge computing (MEC), network function virtualization (NFV) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This allows mobile operators to confidently orchestrate innovative wireless connectivity services at the edge of the network.

“As a Google Cloud partner, Keysight will support service providers transitioning to cloud and edge computing, which are needed for delivering advanced applications and use cases such as streaming media, cloud gaming, connected vehicles, private wireless networks and immersive experiences,” said Scott Bryden, vice president of Keysight’s operator industry solutions group. “Keysight’s solutions across wireless and wireline technologies enable hyperscalers and mobile operators to create unified, heterogenous networks that support a wide range of use cases, requirements and applications.”



