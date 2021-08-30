Kaloom appoints Marc Tremblay as Chief Sales Officer

Kaloom has appointed Marc Tremblay as Chief Sales Officer.

Tremblay most recently led sales teams at Pivotal (later acquired by VMware), generating significant business results and customer satisfaction during the four years he was there. Prior to that Tremblay concluded a successful 30-year career with IBM that saw him lead numerous teams across multiple industries culminating with his role as Vice-President, Communications Sector where his team grew the business 300 percent over four years. In addition, Tremblay has served on numerous Board of Directors including Averna Technologies, Golf Québec and Groupe Conseil OSI where he also served as President.

