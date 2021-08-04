Juniper joins Softbank’s 5G Consortium

Juniper Networks has joined the Softbank 5G Consortium established by Softbank Corp. as a founding member, having been named as a 5G-related partner.





Juniper’s automated and secure IP networking solutions, including its flagship MX Series Universal Routing Platforms, play a crucial role in the development of Softbank’s 5G infrastructure. This solution offers strong scalability, reliability and flexibility, which are all key to Softbank’s 5G networking demands and requirements such as Network Slicing with SRv6.

The Softbank 5G Consortium brings together partners, operators, industry experts and companies in 5G-related fields, to collaborate alongside Softbank on proof-of-concept demonstrations aimed at addressing the commercialization and adoption of 5G solutions across various industry verticals.



