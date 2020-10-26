IP Infusion partners with Wipro on disaggregated networking

IP Infusion announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited focused on end-to-end disaggregated networking solutions.

The companies are collaborating to provide "the best combination of hardware, software, and delivery model, while maintaining ecosystem flexibility and system stability." The resulting hardware/software solutions will be based on IP Infusion’s network operating system protocol stacks of the OcNOS network operating system, along with Wipro’s merchant silicon-based hardware design and verification, in addition to market leading ODM hardware for a wide range of fronthaul and backhaul solutions.

The joint solution offerings include Distributed Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), Fronthaul Gateway (FHGW), Provider Edge Routers (PE), Open Optical and packet transport, OpenSoftHaul and Data Center network solutions.









“Disaggregated networking requires a robust ecosystem, including system integrators to expand the scope and implementation of disaggregated network solutions. Wipro, a significant system integrator for the networking industry, has a long history of mobile operator engagement and implementation expertise,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Wipro’s experience in Network Testing and Lab Management uniquely enables them to provide end-to-end testing of network services and the system integration required for the deployment of disaggregated solutions. Combined with IP Infusion’s validated disaggregation solutions, telecom and data communications operators will have a turn-key model and allow them to accelerate their pace of innovation and reduce overall CapEx and OpEx.”

“Some of the key technology enablers of next generation 5G infrastructure are software-defined networking (SDN) / network functions virtualization (NFV), cloud native virtual network functions (VNFs), disaggregation and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven network automation. We are excited to partner with IP Infusion and integrate these technologies and offer end-to-end solutions to our clients including complete technology lifecycle management,” said T V Sriram, Vice President and Global Head – Comms & Tech, iDEAS, Wipro Limited. “Wipro has also made strategic investments in hardware design capabilities, test labs and merchant silicon-based software solutions in this space.”



