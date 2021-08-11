Intel appoints Chief People Officer - Christy Pambianchi

Intel announced the appointment of Christy Pambianchi as executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Sept. 7., and reporting to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Mostly recently, Pambianchi was executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Verizon. She was formerly executive vice president of People & Digital at Corning Inc., where she served in various senior leadership roles during a 20-year tenure. Prior to Corning, Pambianchi was a director of human resources at PepsiCo Inc.



