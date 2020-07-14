Huawei's first half 2021 revenue drops 29% yoy - shift to enterprise

Huawei released the following business results for the first half of 2021:

In H1, Huawei generated CNY320.4 billion (approximately US$49.4 billion) in revenue, down 29.4% yoy, with its net profit margin reaching 9.8%.

Carrier business revenue: CNY136.9 billion, down 14.2% yoy

Enterprise business revenue: CNY42.9 billion, up 36.3% yoy

Consumer business revenue: CNY135.7 billion, down 46.9% yoy

"We've set our strategic goals for the next five years," said Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "Our aim is to survive, and to do so sustainably. We'll do this by creating practical value for our customers and partners. Despite a decline in revenue from our consumer business caused by external factors, we are confident that our carrier and enterprise businesses will continue to grow steadily."

Xu continued, "These have been challenging times, and all of our employees have been pushing forward with extraordinary determination and strength. I want to thank every single member of the Huawei team for their incredible effort. Going forward, we continue to believe deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions to the problems the world is facing right now. We will keep on innovating to help build a low-carbon, intelligent world."

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/7/huawei-releases-2021-h1-business-results

Huawei reported overall revenue of CNY454 billion (approx. US$64.9 billion) in revenue for the first half of 2020, a 13.1% increase year-on-year, with a net profit margin of 9.2%.



Huawei's carrier, enterprise, and consumer businesses achieved CNY159.6 billion, CNY36.3 billion, and CNY255.8 billion in revenue, respectively.



The company issued the following statement: "As countries around the globe are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, information and communications technologies (ICT) have become not only a crucial tool for combatting the virus, but also an engine for economic recovery. Huawei reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digital transformation, and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies."



"The complex external environment makes open collaboration and trust in global value chains more important than ever. Huawei has promised to continue fulfilling its obligations to customers and suppliers, and to survive, forge ahead, and contribute to the global digital economy and technological development, no matter what future challenges the company faces."